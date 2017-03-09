Iceland will introduce “radical” new legislation to become the first country in the world to force employers to prove they give equal pay for work of equal value, regardless of gender, ethnicity, sexuality or nationality.

On International Women’s Day on Wednesday, the Nordic nation’s government announced legislation will be introduced to parliament next month requiring all employers with more than 25 staff to follow the measure.

Despite other countries and the US state of Minnesota having equal-salary certificate policies, Iceland is thought to be the first to make it mandatory for both private and public firms, the Associated Press reports.