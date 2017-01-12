A woman is encouraging people to use makeup to proudly display what they feel like on the inside, in a bid to help end the stigma around mental illness.

Yasaman Gheidi, aka Lilmoonchildd, from Vancouver, Canada, launched her Inside Out Challenge with the video above showing her create a visual representation of the difference between her public self and her private self.

She challenged people on Instagram to create their own visual representations and share them with the hashtag #insideoutchallenge.

“Just by doing this challenge you are making a difference,” she wrote on Instagram.

“You are not only starting an important dialogue about mental health, but you are also telling your friends and family that they are not alone in their struggles, and most importantly you are proving to yourself than you are one incredibly brave person.”

Gheidi also shared her own recent experience of having an anxiety attack while attending a staff Christmas party with her partner. They decided to “quietly” leave the party and the next day she was worried about what her colleagues would make of her absence.

“I asked my partner what to say when faced with these questions, and without much thought she said to say that I had a headache. I agreed but quickly questioned my decision,”she wrote on Instagram.

“Why did I have to be ashamed and lie about my anxiety attack? So many wonderful and amazing people suffer from the same mental illnesses that I do on a daily basis. Why can’t we just talk about it openly?

“This experience along with many others inspired my “Inside Out Challenge”. Mental illness shouldn’t have to be hidden away, let’s start to talk about it.”

Gheidi told The Mighty her video is a visual representation of the conditions she has been diagnosed with: depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“This project is about changing the way we approach mental illness and removing the stigma attached, which begins with talking about it,” Gheidi explained.

“For many people it’s not easy to share a side of oneself that very few people, if any, get to see. It is challenging to look within yourself and explore the emotions and mental struggles that are often hidden away.”

Useful websites and helplines: Mind , open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393

, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.)

offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.) Get Connected is a free advice service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@getconnected.org.uk

