International students help generate almost £26 billion for the economy and support more than 200,000 jobs, a new report has revealed. Between 2014-15, overseas students spent £25.8 billion on university fees, living costs and socialising, according to research commissioned by Universities UK. Dame Julia Goodfellow, president of Universities UK, said the figure represented an “enormous economic contribution” to jobs and communities, the Press Association reported.

Carl Court via Getty Images Home Secretary Amber Rudd has proposed plans to make it more difficult for foreign students to enter the UK even though international students help generate almost £26 billion for the economy

In October, Home Secretary Amber Rudd proposed a series of controversial plans - including a multi-tiered visa system - to make it more difficult for foreign students to study in the UK in a crackdown on immigration. Under this visa scheme, the rights of overseas students would be tied to the university they apply to, meaning those wanting to study at elite institutions such as Oxford and Cambridge would be more likely to be admitted to the UK. But many academics have called for international students to be removed from immigration figures, with a poll finding that more than three-quarters of the population do not see overseas students as immigrants. Between 2014-15, 437,000 international students attended UK universities, making up 19% of the overall student population. In this time, they paid out £5.4 billion for goods, services and activities and added £1.2 billion to the transport industry. The spending of international students also offered the retail industry a boost of £750 million, according to the report. Visits from family and friends contributed another £520 million to the economy.

Thomas Faull via Getty Images International students also offered the retail industry a boost of £750 million and visits from their family and friends contributed another £520m to the economy