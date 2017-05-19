Is Paul Mason Goading Jeremy Corbyn And Labour With This Progressive Alliance Video?

It would be difficult to accuse Paul Mason of sitting on the fence when it comes to politics.

A vocal Jeremy Corbyn supporter, the former broadcast journalist-turned commentator has never shied away from saying where his loyalties lie, defending the Labour leader against attacks from ‘biased’ media outlets.

But in a video uploaded by Compass - the organisation behind the Progressive Alliance campaign encouraging people to vote for the party most likely to beat the Tories in their constituency - Mason appears to goad both Corbyn and Labour’s general secretary, Iain McNicol, urging people to vote tactically.