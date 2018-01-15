An interview with Ivana Trump on Good Morning Britain has raised a few eyebrows after the normally combative Piers Morgan adopted a softly-softly approach to questioning.
Conversation centred on the ongoing debate over whether or not President Trump is racist in light of the “shithole countries” controversy last week, but Ivana’s glowing praise didn’t “add up” for some viewers.
Morgan seemed convinced his “major scoop” was incontrovertible proof of the President’s good character:
But before we examine what Ivana said about her ex-husband, it’s worth noting a paragraph from their post-nuptial agreement signed in 1992 after she accused him of “violating” her.
Without obtaining [the husband’s] written consent in advance, [the wife] shall not directly or indirectly publish, or cause to be published, any diary, memoir, letter, story, photograph, interview, article, essay, account, or description or depiction of any kind whatsoever, whether fictionalised or not, concerning her marriage to [the husband] or any other aspect of [the husband’s] personal, business or financial affairs, or assist or provide information to others in connection with the publication or dissemination of any such material or excerpts thereof.
With that in mind, here’s what she said:
Guess that’s settled then...
ITV would not comment on the terms of booking Ivana Trump
Trump has insisted he is “not a racist” after he was accused of calling Haiti and African nations “shithole countries”.
The President sparked widespread outrage with the alleged comments, with the UN slamming the “racist” remarks as “shocking and shameful”.
But Trump hit back at the criticism last night (Sunday), telling reporters in Florida: “I’m not a racist. I’m the least racist person you have ever interviewed”.
The row erupted following a meeting to discuss protections for immigrants, during which the US leader reportedly asked: “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?”
“We should have more people from places like Norway,” he is said to have added.