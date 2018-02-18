Film director Christopher Nolan has addressed the ongoing speculation that he will direct the next instalment in the ‘James Bond’ franchise.

Since previous director Sam Mendes announced he would not be returning to the action franchise, there’s been much speculation about who would be taking over, with Christopher’s name repeatedly cropping up.

However, in an interview with BBC Radio 4 show ‘Desert Island Discs’, he put the rumours to bed once and for all.