Film director Christopher Nolan has addressed the ongoing speculation that he will direct the next instalment in the ‘James Bond’ franchise.
Since previous director Sam Mendes announced he would not be returning to the action franchise, there’s been much speculation about who would be taking over, with Christopher’s name repeatedly cropping up.
However, in an interview with BBC Radio 4 show ‘Desert Island Discs’, he put the rumours to bed once and for all.
He told presenter Kirsty Young that he would “categorically… not be the man” to helm the upcoming 25th ‘Bond’ film, explaining: “I think every time they hire a new director I’m rumoured to be doing it.”
Christopher didn’t rule out ever directing a future instalment of the 007 series, though, adding: “I’d love to make a Bond film at some point and I think [Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson] do a tremendous job... and Sam Mendes has done a terrific job the last couple of films, so they don’t particularly need me.
“But I’ve always been inspired by the films and would love to do one someday.”
Having previously enjoyed great success with films like ‘Interstellar’, ‘Inception’ and ‘The Dark Knight’, Christopher bagged his first ever Best Director Oscar nomination earlier this year, for his latest offering ‘Dunkirk’.
The film has received eight Academy Awards nods overall, including one for Best Score for Hans Zimmer and the coveted Best Picture nomination.
It’s also up for Best Picture and Best Direction at this year’s Baftas, which take place tonight (18 February).