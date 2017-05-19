James Comey Disguised Himself As A Curtain To Avoid Trump And It's All In A Glorious Video

James Comey once disguised himself as a blue curtain in order to hide from Donald Trump.

By now it is no secret that the former FBI Director and the President do not get along, culminating in the former being fired by the latter last week.

Before this happened, back in January, Comey was representing the FBI at a ceremony to honour the security personnel who worked Trump’s inauguration.

The New York Times takes up the story, as told to them by a friend of Comey, Benjamin Wittes.

The ceremony occurred in the Blue Room of the White House, where many senior law enforcement officials — including the Secret Service director — had gathered. Mr. Comey — who is 6 feet 8 inches tall and was wearing a dark blue suit that day – told Mr. Wittes that he tried to blend in with the blue curtains in the back of the room, in the hopes that Mr. Trump would not spot him and call him out. “He thought he had gotten through and not been noticed or singled out and that he was going to get away without an individual interaction,” Mr. Wittes said Mr. Comey told him. But Mr. Trump spotted Mr. Comey and called him out. “Oh and there’s Jim,” Mr. Trump said. “He’s become more famous than me.”

Glorious.

And a quick watch of the video clearly shows Comey’s discomfort and his hug-evasion technique.

If only all stories involving Trump were this fun.