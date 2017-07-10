James Corden is expecting his third child with his wife Julia.
The couple’s baby news was confirmed by PEOPLE magazine, who revealed their addition to the family is due in December 2017.
The Cordons are already parents to six-year-old Max and two-year-old Carey.
Corden, who hosts ‘The Late Late Show’ in the US, has previously spoken out about how becoming a father changed his perspective on life.
“It’s great – you really can’t understand in advance quite how happy [children] make you and you don’t realise you could have such a depth of feeling for people,” he told the Daily Record in 2013.
“You spot so quickly the indifference of friends of yours who don’t have children.”
Congrats to the couple!