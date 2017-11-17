Japan Apologises After Train Leaves 20 Seconds Early And British Commuters Are In Shock

Japanese railways are famously efficient but a rare slip-up meant one train left a station 20 seconds early – prompting the publication of a heartfelt apology from the crew.

Though there were no customer complaints about the matter, the scandalous incident was disclosed on the Japanese Tsukuba Express website, along with assurances staff had been taught “basic actions to prevent recurrence.”

Meanwhile in Britain, commuters have been left nonplussed by the news, with Martin Kelly remarking that it had apparently occurred in an “alternate universe.”