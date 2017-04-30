All Sections
    • COMEDY
    30/04/2017 19:02 BST

    No, Jay-Z And Barry Chuckle Did Not Watch The Anthony Joshua Fight Together

    Actual fake news.

    It was a momentous Saturday night as Anthony Joshua claimed the WBA world heavyweight title at Wembley Stadium. 

    PA Wire/PA Images

    But while millions were engrossed in the Brit’s thrilling knockout win against Wladimir Klitschko, many on social media were more captivated by another encounter.

    That’s right, the hip-hop legend and one-half of slapstick British duo, the Chuckle Brothers. Twitter, suffice to say, loved it.

     

    But it turned out everything wasn’t quite what it seemed. 

    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

    In fact, the picture is a Photoshopped version of Jay Z with boxer Andre Ward at Madison Square Garden in 2015.

     

    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

    The disappointment on social media was palpable. 

    Some were anxious to make a serious point.

    And a betting company suggested it started the ruse two years ago.

