No, Jay-Z And Barry Chuckle Did Not Watch The Anthony Joshua Fight Together

It was a momentous Saturday night as Anthony Joshua claimed the WBA world heavyweight title at Wembley Stadium.

PA Wire/PA Images

But while millions were engrossed in the Brit’s thrilling knockout win against Wladimir Klitschko, many on social media were more captivated by another encounter.

Whatever happens tonight, this ring side pic will never be surpassed.



Jay Z and Barry Chuckle.



Fucking priceless. pic.twitter.com/JTHK6Rnaoz — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) April 29, 2017

That’s right, the hip-hop legend and one-half of slapstick British duo, the Chuckle Brothers. Twitter, suffice to say, loved it.

We need a rematch if only to get these 2 back together 😃#BestPhotoInTheHistoryOfPhotos pic.twitter.com/4tuVeqnHAQ — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) April 29, 2017

[Craziest Year Contest]

2016: The UK's Brexiting, Trump's President

2017: Barry Chuckle & Jay Z are pals

2016: *gives up*#JoshuaKlitschko pic.twitter.com/CdJTow0MOw — David Schneider (@davidschneider) April 29, 2017

But it turned out everything wasn’t quite what it seemed.

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

In fact, the picture is a Photoshopped version of Jay Z with boxer Andre Ward at Madison Square Garden in 2015.

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

The disappointment on social media was palpable.

Disgusted that Barry Chuckle has been photoshopped out of this picture #ToZToYou 😂 pic.twitter.com/fLqcnc12lr — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) April 29, 2017

2017: it ain't real. Thus I win again.



[how disappointing] — David Schneider (@davidschneider) April 29, 2017

Some were anxious to make a serious point.

Nothing illustrates the "fake news" phenomenon better than how so many verified accounts shared the fake Chuckle/Jay-Z pic without checking. pic.twitter.com/GiOEKmFGCK — Conor McNamara (@ConorMcNamaraIE) April 29, 2017

And a betting company suggested it started the ruse two years ago.

CLARIFICATION: Barry Chuckle did not attend #joshuaklitschko with Jay Z. We made this picture up back in 2015. Soz. https://t.co/wDLhWaS0xL — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 30, 2017