Jeremy Corbyn All But Confirms To Mumsnet Webchat He Won't Stand Down If Labour Loses Election

Jeremy Corbyn refused to give a ‘yes or no’ answer when asked whether he would stand down if Labour is defeated in the general election.

Parenting website Mumsnet hosted a webchat with the Labour leader on Tuesday, but users were left frustrated after Corbyn turned up late and spent just 20 minutes answering ‘fluffy’ questions.

One poster asked if he would quit if Labour performed poorly next month, asking for a ‘yes or no’ answer.

Corbyn responded: “Proud to lead our party,” all but confirming he does not intend to stand aside in the event of a defeat.