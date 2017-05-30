Jeremy Corbyn All But Confirms To Mumsnet Webchat He Won't Stand Down If Labour Loses Election

Jeremy Corbyn refused to give a ‘yes or no’ answer when asked whether he would stand down if Labour is defeated in the general election.
Parenting website Mumsnet hosted a webchat with the Labour leader on Tuesday, but users were left frustrated after Corbyn turned up late and spent just 20 minutes answering ‘fluffy’ questions.
One poster asked if he would quit if Labour performed poorly next month, asking for a ‘yes or no’ answer.
Corbyn responded: “Proud to lead our party,” all but confirming he does not intend to stand aside in the event of a defeat.
Corbyn confirmed he was ‘looking forward’ to meeting Donald Trump, but said he would not be holding the President’s hand and would ‘express concerns over his remarks about Muslims and women’.
He also set out the detail behind Labour’s new childcare policy, after failing to recall how much it would cost during an uncomfortable Woman’s Hour interview just hours earlier and confirmed his party’s plan to lower the voting age to 16.
Opting to tackle the infamous ‘biscuit question’ early on, Corbyn confirmed that he is still conscious of the dangers of too much sugar and telling Mumsnetters about his jam-making hobby.
But he drew criticism from website users after turning up 10 minutes late and spending 20 minutes answering just 11 questions, before leaving ‘to catch a train’.
Several users also said they were disappointed the Labour leader did not answer questions on anti-semitism and accused him of picking ‘fluffy’ options.
Bluntness100 wrote: “Gosh, if that was it, I think he’d have been better not doing it. None of the serious questions addressed, started late, spent ages to answer on biscuits and jam and then a few non answers and game over.”
Others were appreciative of the fact Corbyn had agreed to a webchat in the first place, unlike Theresa May.