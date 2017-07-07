Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell have pledged to unseat Theresa May and her Conservative government, as a poll showed Labour had surged ahead of the Tories. The Labour leader and shadow chancellor were the headline acts at a mass rally in north London on Thursday arranged to celebrate the unexpected general election result. Corbyn was greeted as a hero by his supporters at the event in the 2,300 capacity venue in Kentish Town, with chants of “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn”. “I can’t wait for the next election campaign to come along. I can’t wait for that day we can win an election,” Corbyn told the crowd to cheers.

PA Wire/PA Images

McDonnell said Labour came very close to winning the election, but just needed more time. “If we had another couple of weeks of the campaign we would be in government now,” he said. “During that election campaign the Labour Party, the rank and file, and yes, even the Parliamentary Labour Party, appeared united. And it demonstrated a united party, a united movement, can win. “Don’t underestimate the ability of the Tories to maintain their grip on power no matter what. “But also don’t underestimate the ability of us to bring them down. Every day in parliament we will be using every opportunity we can to defeat them, to hold back austerity, to ensure we can demoralise them and divide them and yes, bring them down.” The two men were speaking as a YouGov poll for The Times was released that showed Labour was ahead on 46% compared to the Conservatives on 38%. Corbyn opened the event by asking for a minute’s silence for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.