Jeremy Corbyn has vowed to halt Tory cuts to school budgets and reduce class sizes for under-8s in a radical £20bn education plan.

In another bold pitch to voters in the 2017 general election campaign, Corbyn will promise a Labour government would reverse planned tax breaks for big business and instead spend the money on a new National Education Service for young and old.

Maintenance grants for students would be restored and a new scheme for free, lifelong skills training would be introduced, he will say at the policy launch in Leeds.

The plans will be funded from the £20 billion that will be raised by reversing the Tories’ planned cuts to corporation tax.

Labour has previously announced extending free school meals to all primary age children will be funded by levying VAT on private school fees.

Corbyn and his team will seek to exploit a recent wave of anger among parents and teachers over planned budget cuts to schools across England.

Schools are having to slash staff, change the subjects they offer, cut school trips and clubs to cope with a new funding formula overseen by Education Secretary Justine Greening.

Senior Tory MPs have lined up to criticise the formula, which shifts money from areas with deprivation to more rural constituencies.