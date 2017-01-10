Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has backed the long-running Southern Rail strike

Southern Rail commuters have rounded on Jeremy Corbyn after the Labour leader on Tuesday said he backed the strike action that has led to “dangerous overcrowding” on trains today, and has seen 10 months of travel chaos.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Corbyn said he supported the strike over driver-only trains and would join the picket line.

His comments did not go down well with affected commuters, one of whom said trains were so bad today she “couldn’t breathe”.

Some commenters on social media suggested Corbyn would “need protection” if he joined protesting drivers on the picket line.

"Yes, I would" join a Southern Rail picket line says @jeremycorbyn #r4today — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) January 10, 2017

"Southern Rail have acted in an appalling manner. I'd like the franchise brought back into the public sector."@jeremycorbyn #r4today — shibley (@dr_shibley) January 10, 2017

So Jeremy Corbyn would join the Southern Rail picket line. That's reassuring for the 300,000 commuters facing utter travel chaos this week. — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) January 10, 2017

@Jam_Bake Today was supposed to be on immigration so instead he bangs on about this and how he supports Southern Rail strikes. I give up. — Thomas Messenger (@thomasmessenger) January 10, 2017

#r4today Corbyn is right to openly criticise #southernrail but needs to offer solutions beyond strikes — Joseph Dunne (@MemoryDetritus) January 10, 2017

I want to see @jeremycorbyn on the southern rail rmt picket line today facing the voters. I think he will need protection — Chris H (@c_hellowell) January 10, 2017

Corbyn says he would join the Southern Train picket line. He's always on the wrong side. Farewell the workers party #Labour — Anna Soubry MP (@Anna_Soubry) January 10, 2017

@BBCr4today @BBCNews @jeremycorbyn Would, not will.. That's Corbyn in nutshell.. Reactionary and looking for the angle, no conviction — Chris McL (@MrDemon95) January 10, 2017

Jeremy Corbyn just backed the Southern Rail strikes & said he would join the picket lines. Going to do wonders for his popularity. #r4today — Matthew Corner (@MatthewCorner) January 10, 2017

@jeremycorbyn thinks that Brighton commuters are fed up with Southern Rail and are therefore OK with the strikes. OK... — Daniel J. Levy (@danielhalevy) January 10, 2017

Jeremy Corbyn force chokes any respectability while saying he'll stand on the picket line at the Southern Rail Strike #southernstrike pic.twitter.com/kuTBUnveKJ — Melton Blue (@MeltonBlue) January 10, 2017

Jeremy Corbyn advocating that Southern Rail & the Unions get together round a table to reach a resolution. What a novel idea *heavy sigh* — Angie Youels (@youelsie) January 10, 2017

Aslef drivers went on strike Tuesday and will do so again on Wednesday and Friday.

The action follows strikes by London Underground workers over job cuts that led to stations across London being closed on Monday. British Airways cabin crew also went on strike Tuesday, over pay, and further action is planned for Wednesday.

Southern told passengers to travel only if it was essential, as no trains will run on strike days, while services on other days will be affected by a continuing ban on overtime.

Commuters responded to the advice as they routinely have during the long-running dispute.

@lucalondon90 Aslef strikes are taking place today, tomorrow and Friday. However services will be heavily disrupted on Thursday due to 1/2 — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) January 10, 2017

@SouthernRailUK could you please simply announce when you aren't striking? Believe me it would be far cheaper ! — Luca (@lucalondon90) January 10, 2017

Mission Impossible VI: In which Tom Cruise tries to get across South London to a 9am rehearsal on the day of a Southern Rail strike. — Ashley Beauchamp (@ashbeauchamp) January 10, 2017

New year nothing changes @SouthernRailUK did the union's not make new year's resolutions to be nice & stop rediculous strikes? #Southernrail — Stephen Howe (@steve_howe) January 10, 2017

#SouthernStrike We have some alternatives in place however this is limited & our advice is only travel if essential https://t.co/OagD9nGQ25 pic.twitter.com/vQgT3WicFg — BadSouthernRail (@BadSouthernRail) January 10, 2017

Just another example of a perfectly safe driver only operated train #southernstrike pic.twitter.com/CWxLgJAGFT — BadSouthernRail (@BadSouthernRail) January 10, 2017

With only limited bus links from a small number of stations, Southern Rail advised people to make alternative arrangements wherever possible.

Southern is providing limited bus and coach services on strike days to provide road links for essential travel from nine of its stations into nearby neighbouring train networks where they can connect into other train operators’ services.

Space on the buses will be limited. Anyone who does travel should expect to queue, plan for longer journeys and realise the service they join will be exceptionally busy, Southern said.

The company also advised people to work from home or remotely if they can, and to stagger journeys if they can’t.

As well as the three days of strikes, Southern and Gatwick Express services will be severely disrupted every day until further notice due to a ban on overtime.

Angie Doll, Southern’s passenger service director, said: “Once again, we wish to remind our passengers not to attempt to travel unless it is absolutely necessary on this week’s strike days.

Yui Mok/PA Wire Commuters protest over the Southern Rail strikes at Victoria Station in London in December last year

“There will also be significant disruption and hardship on the days Aslef is not on strike because of their overtime ban, especially on Thursday when trains will be out of position because of the strikes on each day either side.

“We are deeply sorry for the unnecessary and unwarranted disruption this dispute is causing.

“The unions’ response is utterly disproportionate, causing misery to 300,000 passengers a day across the South East and untold damage to the regional economy.”

Aslef members will also strike on January 24, 25 and 27.

General secretary Mick Whelan said: “We are taking a longer term view of this trade dispute.

“The company has not been prepared to move - it is simply going through the motions, turning up at Acas and telling us that it intends to impose driver-only operation.”We remain committed to a negotiated settlement, as was reached with ScotRail, but it is difficult to negotiate with people who are not prepared to be flexible.”

Meanwhile, members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Arriva Rail North will start voting on Tuesday whether to strike over pay, with the result due later this month.