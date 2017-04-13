Labour could be “languishing in single digits in polls” without Jeremy Corbyn, Diane Abbott has said.

The party is polling far behind the Tories as Labour in its worst showing since the 1980s and Corbyn is facing constant questions, including from erstwhile supporters, about whether he should stand down.

But Abbott, one of Corbyn’s staunchest allies in the Shadow Cabinet amid the party’s division, said “any one of his vocal critics” would be polling much worse if they were leader.

“One of their current arguments is that Labour’s difficulties in the polls are all attributable to him and that if only we had a new leader, almost any leader, then this would resolve our problems. This is completely untrue,” the shadow home secretary wrote on Labour List.

“Compared to all his critics, Jeremy Corbyn is worth about 18-20 percentage points to Labour’s vote. Without him, and led by any one of his vocal critics we could easily be languishing in single digits in polls.”