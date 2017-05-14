A senior aide to Len McCluskey has been installed at Labour HQ to oversee Jeremy Corbyn’s final push in the general election campaign.

Andrew Murray, chief of staff to the Unite general secretary, is ‘heading up’ the Labour leader’s campaign team under a special secondment from the union, senior sources have confirmed to HuffPost UK.

Murray is a long-standing friend and ally of Corbyn and ex-chair of the Stop the War Coalition which led protests against the Iraq war.

A former Morning Star journalist, he left the Communist Party of Britain last December to join Labour as a party member.