Jeremy Corbyn has delivered a final general election message to HuffPost UK readers.

The Labour leader says he’s covered more than 60 cities across Britain in the last seven weeks ,”with a fundamental message of hope”.

“Hope that we will have a government that will invest in an economy for the future, hope that a government will invest in education, from free school meals to education and art and music to ending university tuition fees.

“And a health service that’s properly funded and worthy of the name.

“A Government that will defend our liberties as well as dealing with our security... a national investment bank, and decent fair pay and working conditions.

“This is an election where there is a real choice. A transformative agenda from Labour for the many not the few.

“Or five more years of cuts and austerity and growing inequality in Britain. The choice is yours.”