Jeremy Corbyn is facing pressure from senior union and party figures to make last-minute changes to Labour’s election manifesto to toughen the party’s message on immigration, HuffPost UK has learned.

The current wording in the party’s draft policy programme for the June 8 poll is that it wants “fair rules and reasonable management” of migration and no “false promises on immigration numbers”.

In one of the most controversial moves, the key section on Brexit excludes any reference to EU “freedom of movement”, even though Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer had promised two weeks ago that current rules would “end”.

Sources say that with millions of Labour voters tempted by Theresa May’s strong line on Brexit, the lack of a detailed “doorstep offer” on the issue could cause serious damage to the party’s support in both marginal and heartland seats.

The party holds its ‘Clause V’ meeting to agree the 2017 general election manifesto on Thursday, with Corbyn joined by key trade union representatives, the ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) and key MPs.

Unions are understood to be particularly concerned that their members will be unconvinced by the message on immigration.

At a previous policy meeting this year, Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott amended references to foreign workers undercutting wages for British-born workers, but unions ensured that they were inserted in the final document.