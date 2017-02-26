Jeremy Corbyn has had a mixed relationship with the media, and today snapped at Sky News’s Lewis Goodall when asked repeatedly whether he would lead the Labour Party come the general election in three years.

1 "I've given you a very, very clear answer." It's terrific when Corbyn loses his shit with the media. Shades of Kevin Keegan "I would love it" here pic.twitter.com/YsINJuas3d — Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) February 26, 2017 Sky News Following Labour's humiliating defeat in the Copeland by-election, Corbyn's leadership is under pressure.



After answering two Sky News questions about whether he will remain leader at the 2020 election, a third more direct question was too much.



"I've given you a very, very clear answer," he snarled.

2 "We're being harassed here." Jeremy Corbyn ducks question on general election; accuses @LibbyWienerITV of 'harrassment'https://t.co/6IPEIahDbj pic.twitter.com/ZUsiTrBbRX — ITV News (@itvnews) November 5, 2016 ITV News Last year, Corbyn accused ITV News reporter Libby Wiener of “harassment” after she attempted to ask him if he supported calls for an early general election after a High Court ruling that MPs must be consulted on Brexit.



As an aide tried to block the camera, Corbyn asked his team: “Can we go outside? We’re being harassed here.”

3 *Silence* Sky News Corbyn refused to answer questions from Sky News reporter Darren McCaffrey for around two minutes as he was trailled down the streeet in Westminster.



He was being asked why there were so few women in his new-look Shadow Cabinet, but it almost feels like arthouse cinema.

4 "Can we move on, we're discussing the NHS today." Labour leader @JeremyCorbyn reluctantly answers a question from @DMcCaffreySKY on #TrainGate https://t.co/nLPGEP48Xs — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 24, 2016 Sky News Corbyn reacts tetchily to questions about his spat with Virgin Trains boss Sir Richard Branson after a row about whether the Labour leader was forced to sit down on a train or not.



Corbyn wanted to discuss the NHS instead: "Can we move on, we're discussing the NHS today."