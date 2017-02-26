Jeremy Corbyn has had a mixed relationship with the media, and today snapped at Sky News’s Lewis Goodall when asked repeatedly whether he would lead the Labour Party come the general election in three years.
Here’s that exchange and four other flashpoints with journalists.
1 "I've given you a very, very clear answer."
It's terrific when Corbyn loses his shit with the media. Shades of Kevin Keegan "I would love it" here pic.twitter.com/YsINJuas3d— Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) February 26, 2017Sky News
2 "We're being harassed here."
Jeremy Corbyn ducks question on general election; accuses @LibbyWienerITV of 'harrassment'https://t.co/6IPEIahDbj pic.twitter.com/ZUsiTrBbRX— ITV News (@itvnews) November 5, 2016ITV News
3 *Silence*Sky News
4 "Can we move on, we're discussing the NHS today."
Labour leader @JeremyCorbyn reluctantly answers a question from @DMcCaffreySKY on #TrainGate https://t.co/nLPGEP48Xs— Sky News (@SkyNews) August 24, 2016Sky News
5 "Put it away please."LBC