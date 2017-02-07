Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Jeremy Corbyn is facing the prospect of fresh Shadow Cabinet resignations after the party agreed to order all Labour MPs to back the Government’s Brexit bill. Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott and Shadow Business Secretary Clive Lewis are set to be sacked or forced to quit if they now vote in line with their constituents’ wishes against the EU (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill. Party sources told HuffPost UK that the Shadow Cabinet agreed on Tuesday to enforce a three-line whip on the bill, which requires all MPs to turn up and back the move to trigger the two-year Article 50 process of quitting the EU.

Three senior frontbenchers resigned last week as they joined 47 Labour MPs in voting against the plans. But Abbott was absent, citing a severe migraine. Fellow Labour MP John Mann pointed out last week that two other MPs with cancer had managed to attend the crunch vote. On Tuesday, Tory MP and former minister Nick Boles, who is being treated for a cancerous brain tumour, posted on Facebook a photo of himself coming out of hospital in order to vote for the Brexit bill.

Boles was too unwell to vote last week, but said he was determined to turn up for the final stages of the bill. Abbott is under huge pressure from voters in her Hackney constituency, which voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU, to oppose the Government’s legislation. Yet as one of Corbyn’s key allies in his top team, some colleagues say she is very reluctant to give up her “dream job” of shadowing the Home Office. Lewis has already warned that he will vote on the Third Reading of the Brexit bill in line with his Norwich constituents’ wishes and his “conscience”. Abbott came under attack on Monday at the weekly meeting of Labour’s Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP), with backbenchers insisting that she should not be treated differently from others in Corbyn’s team. Some Corbyn allies had wanted a free vote to spare both Abbott and Lewis having to make a stark choice between keeping their jobs and voting to represent their local areas’ strong anti-Brexit views.

