Jeremy Corbyn Says Andrew Marr 'Spends Too Much Time Reading Daily Mail'

Jeremy Corbyn has told the Andrew Marr he spends “too much time reading the Daily Mail”.

The Labour leader was quizzed on his views on the Iranian regime, and his previous visits to the country, in an interview on the BBC’s Sunday programme.

In response to Marr’s suggestion Corbyn had been “reluctant” to condemn the country’s government, he said: “If I may say so, you’re spending too much time reading the Daily Mail, do you know that?”

Iran has been rocked by protests against the ruling regime, which supports the execution of gay men and used water cannons and tear gas to quell dissent on the streets.