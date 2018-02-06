Jeremy Corbyn Says Labour Would Pardon And Apologise To Suffragettes

Jeremy Corbyn has announced Labour would grant an official apology and pardon for the suffragettes if it wins the next election.

On the centenary of some women over 30 achieving the right to vote, the government is facing calls to overturn the convictions of female activists jailed before the implementation of the Representation of the People Act.

“As a country, we must recognise and honour the enormous contribution and sacrifice made by women who campaigned for the right to vote,” Corbyn said on Tuesday morning.

“Many of those women were treated appallingly by society and the state. Convictions of suffragettes were politically motivated and bore no relation to the acts committed. Some were severely mistreated and force-fed in prison post-conviction so a pardon could mean something to their families.

Speaking following a meeting of the shadow cabinet at the Museum of London’s suffragette exhibition, the Labour leader added: “Labour in government will both pardon the suffragettes and give an official apology for the miscarriages of justice and wider persecution they suffered.”

Home Secretary Amber Rudd has said she will “look” at calls to pardon suffragettes, who were treated as criminals during their fight for the right to vote.

But she stressed it was “complicated” when looking at cases of arson and violence, but promised to analyse individual proposals.