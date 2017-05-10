A prankster pretended to be Stormzy on the phone and managed to be put through to Jeremy Corbyn.

Doing his best impression of the grime artist, comedian Heydon Prowse asked the Labour leader to appear on a video telling the electorate to “shut up”.

Corbyn is largely silent as Prowse describes his plan, then says “ok” and asks what it would mean.

The prank call is one of three by Prowse, who stars in BBC comedy series The Revolution Will Be Televised and Revolting, that appeared online on Wednesday.

In another, he impersonates David Furnish and rings Tim Farron, trying to establish his thoughts on gay sex before backing the Lib Dems.