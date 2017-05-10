A prankster pretended to be Stormzy on the phone and managed to be put through to Jeremy Corbyn.
Doing his best impression of the grime artist, comedian Heydon Prowse asked the Labour leader to appear on a video telling the electorate to “shut up”.
Corbyn is largely silent as Prowse describes his plan, then says “ok” and asks what it would mean.
The prank call is one of three by Prowse, who stars in BBC comedy series The Revolution Will Be Televised and Revolting, that appeared online on Wednesday.
In another, he impersonates David Furnish and rings Tim Farron, trying to establish his thoughts on gay sex before backing the Lib Dems.
In the third, he rings Michael Gove, tells him he’s a casting director on Game Of Thrones, and offers him a part in the show - “a fantastic story of greed, ruthlessness and betrayal”.
During his call with the prankster, the Labour leader thanks him for his “fantastic” support.
“Stormzy” tells Corbyn he needs a rapper name - in common with fellow rappers such as “MC No Chance, MC Landslide, MC Total Collapse”.
Corbyn appears to mishear, asking: “What would an MC day do, you mean ask questions and things?”
The comedian suggests “Jez Jez” and asks Corbyn to say down the phone: “My name is Jez Jez.”
At this point, an aide ends the call, saying: “Jeremy’s got to go into his meeting.”
The comedian then pleads “I love you. I love you. I love you” but gets no response.
A spokesperson for Corbyn told HuffPost UK: “Jeremy quickly realised this was a wind-up and ended the call.
“Jeremy is grateful for Stormzy’s support and for the way he has spoken out on mental health, racism, poverty and homelessness. It’s unfortunate that Stormzy has been impersonated in this way.”
Stormzy has previously endorsed Corbyn. In May last year, before the Brexit referendum and Owen Smith’s leadership challenge, the grime artist told The Guardian: “My man, Jeremy! Young Jeremy, my guy. I dig what he says.
“I saw some sick picture of him from back in the day when he was campaigning about anti-apartheid and I thought: yeah, I like your energy.
”Have you seen that footage of House of Commons? They’re all neeky dons!”
Farron assured “David Furnish” that he was “fully committed to LGBT quality”, after Prowse suggests he and and his husband Elton John might be willing to publicly back and fund the Lib Dems.
Farron ends the call saying he would pass his details to his chief of staff, having possibly sussed it was a prank after the comedian asks: “So you don’t think it’s a sin to put a willy in another man’s butty?”
When Prowse rings Gove, the former justice minister says it is “kind” of him to offer the part but brushed him off and asked him to email.
Prowse’s previous pranks including ringing Downing Street, claiming to be an assistant to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and asking what Theresa May’s favourite flowers were, as Donald Trump wanted to send a Valentine’s Day gift.
He managed to get through to a woman who recommended hydrangeas, saying the PM was a “keen gardener”.