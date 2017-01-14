Yui Mok/PA Wire Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn made a speech to the Fabian Society on Saturday

Jeremy Corbyn has led a furious backlash against Theresa May’s demand that GPs adopt a seven-day service to help alleviate the NHS crisis.

“This is another example of a prime minister in denial. A Prime Minister who would much rather listen to spin doctors than real doctors,” the Labour Party leader told a conference in central London.

Corbyn’s eviscerating attack on May came after the Prime Minister announced she would continue to push for a seven-day GP service amid the ongoing problems in the health service.

Dan Kitwood/PA Wire Prime Minister announced she would continue to push for a seven-day GP service amid ongoing problems in the NHS

Downing Street said that the plans would help ensure some patients were not sent to overworked accident and emergency departments.

But doctors’ groups said the PM was trying to “scapegoat” GPs.

And according to the Independent, Corbyn criticised the warning at a Fabian Society event on Saturday, saying: “The Prime Minister tells us this morning that the real reason we have a crisis in the NHS is not because her Government has slashed billions from social care budgets and underfunded our health service.

“No. She’s told her No 10 advisors to tell the media the real people to blame are the hard pressed and under pressure GPs. The BMA has accused the prime minister of scapegoating overstretched GP services and deflecting blame because funding is not keeping up with demand.”

GPs reacted with fury to May’s demand.

GPs are NOT to blame for the A&E crisis. We can barely keep our own service running safety after years of underfunding. Stop scapegoating us — Jamie Wallis (@jamie_wallis) January 14, 2017

And others on social media said the government was passing “blame” over the crisis.

Blame & threat is not how to solve the drastic issues being faced by the NHS as GPs urged to commit to 7 day service https://t.co/8ekQFyny9W — Ben Hickey (@BenMCHickey) January 14, 2017

GPs not to blame. Lansley's reforms are. Royal College of GPs (and everyone) warned this would happen at the time https://t.co/l6Q7h6V7r3 — Christina Martin (@christinamartin) January 14, 2017

Labour’s Lord Beecham said the PM had embarked on a “disgraceful attempt” to threaten doctors.

May threatens action against GPs not opening 12 hours a day. Disgraceful attempt to blame them for NHS crisis when there aren't enough drs. — Jeremy Beecham (@JeremyBeecham) January 14, 2017