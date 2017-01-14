Jeremy Corbyn has led a furious backlash against Theresa May’s demand that GPs adopt a seven-day service to help alleviate the NHS crisis.
“This is another example of a prime minister in denial. A Prime Minister who would much rather listen to spin doctors than real doctors,” the Labour Party leader told a conference in central London.
Corbyn’s eviscerating attack on May came after the Prime Minister announced she would continue to push for a seven-day GP service amid the ongoing problems in the health service.
Downing Street said that the plans would help ensure some patients were not sent to overworked accident and emergency departments.
But doctors’ groups said the PM was trying to “scapegoat” GPs.
And according to the Independent, Corbyn criticised the warning at a Fabian Society event on Saturday, saying: “The Prime Minister tells us this morning that the real reason we have a crisis in the NHS is not because her Government has slashed billions from social care budgets and underfunded our health service.
“No. She’s told her No 10 advisors to tell the media the real people to blame are the hard pressed and under pressure GPs. The BMA has accused the prime minister of scapegoating overstretched GP services and deflecting blame because funding is not keeping up with demand.”
GPs reacted with fury to May’s demand.
And others on social media said the government was passing “blame” over the crisis.
Labour’s Lord Beecham said the PM had embarked on a “disgraceful attempt” to threaten doctors.