A poll has spelled out how Jeremy Corbyn has seen a surge in the number of people who think he would be the best prime minister. The proportion of people saying the Labour leader would make a better prime minister than Theresa May went from 21% to 36% in a month, the Survation poll for Good Morning Britain (GMB) found.

PA Wire/PA Images Jeremy Corbyn on the campaign trail

The shifting perceptions of Corbyn and May has been a major trend in this election, with the prime minister seeing her personal and party’s poll lead fall from the huge double-digit lead it commanded when she called the election in April. While Corbyn’s is still far behind May, whom 50% of people thought would make a better prime minister, her rating has fallen by 10% in the same time in Survation’s GMB polls. The Tories’ lead over Labour has shrunk from 17% to just 1% in a month, the latest poll also found.

PA Wire/PA Images Theresa May has sought to emphasise her personal leadership in this campaign