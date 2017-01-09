“Unlike the Tories, Labour will not offer false promises on immigration targets or sow division by scapegoating migrants,” he will say.

“But Labour will take action against undercutting of pay and conditions by closing down cheap labour loopholes, banning exclusive advertising of jobs abroad and strengthening workplace protections.

“That would have the effect of reducing numbers of EU migrant workers in the most deregulated sectors, regardless of the final Brexit deal.”

Labour’s shadow Brexit secretary Kier Starmer has said freedom of movement rules “have got to be changed”.