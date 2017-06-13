Jeremy Corbyn is to tour 60 Tory marginal seats as he puts Labour on “permanent campaign mode” in case Theresa May’s government falls. The Labour leader won huge cheers and applause as he hailed the party’s progress in winning 30 seats and depriving May of her Parliamentary majority in the June 8 poll. Addressing the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) on Tuesday night in the House of Commons, Corbyn declared that his top team was now “a Government in waiting”. He planned to tour 60 Conservative marginals - several with majorities of less than 100 votes - to take the fight to the Government, one MP told HuffPost UK. In contrast to previous PLP meetings - many of which have seen Labour MPs attack Corbyn for leading them to electoral oblivion - he received repeated standing ovations.

I know leaking PLP meetings is naughty but given the two years we've had: @jeremycorbyn receiving a rapturous PLP standing ovation ✌🏾#unity pic.twitter.com/SEQhkr5sQQ — Clive Lewis (@labourlewis) June 13, 2017

Blissful PLP, standing ovations for Jeremy, all venom alchemised into a warm bath of unity, harmony and optimism. A 7 week metamorphosis. — Paul Flynn (@PaulFlynnMP) June 13, 2017

Never leaked from the PLP before but 1st time for everything.. standing ovation for Jeremy. Colleagues united & ready to take on the Tories — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) June 13, 2017

His speech, which was greeted by whoops and whistles, was described by one former Shadow Cabinet minister as “the best I’ve heard him give at the PLP”. Another senior MP told HuffPost UK: “It was a perfectly pitched speech from Jeremy. He hailed our wins but also said he wanted to learn why we lost in some areas. He will be meeting defeated MPs and talking to their regions.” Former Shadow Business Secretary Chuka Umunna added that Corbyn’s address was “excellent”. “Unity is the watchword, Government is the aim,” he said.

PA Wire/PA Images Jeremy Corbyn with Labour's newly elected Scottish MPs.

Corbyn also confirmed to Labour MPs that the party had added a huge 35,000 new members in just four days since the general election, a figure revealed by HuffPost UK. In his speech, he said the aim was to keep campaigning in a bid to get Labour ready for the fall of the Tory minority government. The party needs to win just 60 seats for form a Labour government. May is relying on votes from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to remain in power with a wafer-thin Commons majority. On one analysis, the Tories were just 2,227 votes away from Corbyn being made Prime Minister last week,as if they had gained seven fewer seats they would have not been able form a majority even with the DUP.

BEN STANSALL via Getty Images Theresa May leaves No.10 Downing Street.

The Tories won 42% of the vote, but the “Corbyn surge” saw Labour add nine points to its 2015 showing, taking it to 40% with three million extra votes. “Last Thursday, we turned the tables on Theresa May’s gamble and gained seats in every region and nation of Britain and I’m particularly delighted that we have increased our representation in Scotland,” he told MPs. “We increased the Labour vote by the largest margin in any election since 1945 and gained seats as a party for the first time since 1997. “So now the election is over, the next phase of our campaign to win power for the majority has already begun. We must remain in permanent campaign mode on a General Election footing.” Deputy Leader Tom Watson told MPs that this was the first time since 1997 that Labour had arrived back in Parliament bigger than when it left. He won a big cheer for saying “the PLP is now resolved to make the Government’s life a misery”. Watson passed on a message of congratulations from Rob Flello, who lost his seat in Stoke on Trent South. But Corbyn warned his MPs - many of whom passed a vote of no confidence in him only a year ago - that Labour did best when it was united. “We achieved what we did last Thursday because we were a united party during the campaign and we need to maintain that unity and collective discipline in the weeks and months ahead. “We will continue to take the fight to the Tories and I will be out campaigning around the country in Conservative marginals in those extra seats we need to gain to deliver the government for the many that almost 13 million people voted for last week.”

Barcroft Media via Getty Images DUP leader Arlene Foster arrives at Downing Street.