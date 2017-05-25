Jeremy Corbyn Vows To Tackle 'Causes Of Terrorism' In Wake Of Manchester Attack

Jeremy Corbyn is to draw a direct link between British foreign policy and terror attacks such as the Manchester suicide bombing.

The Labour leader will resume his election campaign with a speech in central London on Friday morning, when he will say his government would tackle “the causes of terrorism” as well as reverse police cuts.

Britain “must be brave enough to admit the war on terror is not working” and find “a smarter way” to tackle the threat, he will say.

But the pre-briefed extracts of his speech were swiftly criticised by the Liberal Democrats, who said that it was too soon after the devastating Manchester attack to “seek political advantage”.

In his first intervention since the suicide bomb attack which left 22 dead at the Ariana Grande concert, Corbyn will talk about security, British values and call for a change in foreign policy.

“Many experts, including professionals in our intelligence and security services, have pointed to the connections between wars our government has supported or fought in other countries and terrorism here at home,” he will say.

“That assessment in no way reduces the guilt of those who attack our children. Those terrorists will forever be reviled and held to account for their actions.

“But an informed understanding of the causes of terrorism is an essential part of an effective response that will protect the security of our people that fights rather than fuels terrorism.