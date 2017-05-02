Christopher Furlong via Getty Images Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott defended Labour's proposal to fund 10,000 extra police officers

Diane Abbott has defended Labour’s proposal to fund 10,000 additional police on the streets of England and Wales by reversing cuts to capital gains tax. The shadow home secretary came under close scrutiny for how the party would fund the plan - which she said would go some way to addressing cuts to policing since 2010. Speaking on BBC Radio 4 Today, Abbott said the pledge would nurture community policing to bring down levels of violent crime.

Handout . / Reuters Diane Abbott sparred with Today presenter John Humphries (left) on Tuesday

And sparring with presenter John Humphries, Abbott said he was reading from a “Conservative party press release” and claimed challenging Labour on how it would finance the new roles was a “kind of flippant Tory response”. Asked by Humphries about other Labour pledges to be funded from the proposed reversal in cuts to capital gains, Abbott said: “John, I think you’re reading from a Conservative party press release. “It’s completely misleading. We have of course spoken about cuts to capital gains tax as part of a series of tax for the rich will help to fund our programme.” Listen to the clip, below.

“It’s flippant not to face up to the point we are trying to talk about that we have lost 20,000 police officers since 2010,” she added. Humphries responded: “It is not flippant to say to a party that you have made these various promises - how are you going to fund them? We’re obliged to say that.” “I am obliged to say we will have a fully-costed manifesto,” Abbott said.

PA Archive/PA Images Labour said the proposed 10,000 extra police would go some way to helping forces cope with austerity

Home secretary Amber Rudd said Labour’s proposal “had no credibility at all”. It comes after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said extra “bobbies on the beat” would be funded by reversing Conservative cuts to capital gains tax (CGT). The party said going ahead with the cut to the higher rate of CGT from 28% to 20% and basic rate from 18% to 10% announced in last year’s Budget would cost public services more than £2.7 billion over five years. However, the Conservatives dismissed the proposal as “nonsensical”, saying Labour had already committed the CGT savings to fund other pledges, although Labour insisted it was fully funded. The move will be seen as an attempt by Corbyn to claim the political initiative on law and order - an issue on which he has been accused of being weak in the past.

"Jeremy Corbyn has the values" @HackneyAbbott tells @skysarahjane why she believes @jeremycorbyn is ready to be Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/83AEZjBYYw — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 2, 2017