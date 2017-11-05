Jeremy Corbyn Warns Of 'Warped And Degrading' Westminster Culture Of Sexual Harassment

Jeremy Corbyn has hit out at the “warped and degrading” culture of sexual harassment in Westminster.

The Labour leader told his party’s North West conference in Blackpool on Sunday that abuse was “hiding in plain sight”.

It came as he faced questions over why Labour MP Kelvin Hopkins was appointed to his shadow cabinet despite allegations having been made about him behaving inappropriately towards a young female party activist.

Parliament has been rocked by allegations of sexual harassment by MPs and ministers.

Damian Green, the de facto deputy prime minister, is facing calls to step aside from his job while an investigation into his conduct is carried out.

The first secretary of state strongly denies the allegations made against him.