His speech came as Labour appeared to have narrowed the gap in the polls between the Tories to single figures. The country goes to the polls on June 8. Corbyn told the crowd:

“This is a fantastic opportunity, look here, we’ve got football and music all in the same place. Tranmere are a club with this fantastic working class history and involvement in the community.

“I love football and I love sport and I want it for everybody, so do you know what I want to happen after this election?

“Those very wealthy clubs in the Premiership, pay your 5% so we’ve got grass roots football for everybody - for the future. So the kids can play, the girls, the boys and all of those with disabilities and all of the other sports - sport for all!

“And it’s also about young people and music and what they can achieve, Merseyside and its history of music is the music capital of our country.

“What I want is every school to have the money for every child to learn musical instruments.”