Jeremy Corbyn did declare his income as Labour leader on his 2015/16 tax return, his office has confirmed.

The “missing £40,000” is listed on page four of the document under “public office” as it was classed as a benefit rather than salary with tax “paid at source”, a spokesperson told The Huffington Post UK.

Corbyn released his tax return over the weekend in response to Chancellor Philip Hammond dismissing a challenge from Labour’s Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell to publish his.