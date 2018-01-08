Jeremy Hunt has kept his job as health secretary in Theresa May’s cabinet reshuffle as the prime minister decided to keep most of her ministers in place.

May’s relaunch got off to a chaotic start after the Conservative Party accidentally tweeted that Chris Grayling was the new party chairman when the job had actually been given to Brandon Lewis.

Despite suggestions the prime minister may stage a sizable shake-up, most of her senior ministers have stayed put.

Chancellor Philip Hammond, Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Brexit Secretary David Davis and Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson have all remained in post.