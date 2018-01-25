Job Advert Slammed For Saying Candidates Must Have 'Ability To Deal With Male Banter'

A job advert has been slammed online for saying potential candidates must have the “ability to deal with male banter and be sociable, but not distracting”. The job, for an Executive Assistant and Investor Relations Associate, was posted on Guardian Jobs and reed.co.uk by recruitment agency RMS recruitment. The company advertising the role is unclear, although the ad described it as a “property investment client in Mayfair”. The ad has been heavily criticised by both women’s rights campaigners and Twitter user, with some saying “male banter” is an outdated excuse for harassment. Following the backlash, Guardian Jobs and reed.co.uk have both removed the ad from their sites, while RMS recruitment has said it “regret[s] any offence that the job description may have caused”.

A friend just sent this. Just been posted on @GuardianJobs I have no words. #timesuppic.twitter.com/WAqYewOCgS — Hannah Joss (@JossHannah) January 24, 2018

The advert first gained widespread attention when theatre director Hannah Joss posted a snapshot of it on Twitter. The full ad was later posted by a second Twitter user, where the job’s 40K-45K salary, plus bonus, was clearly visible. Commenting on the advert, Sam Smethers, chief executive of women’s rights charity the Fawcett Society, said “male banter is code for sexual harassment”. “This ad, placed in mainstream job websites, reveals how sexual harassment is normalised in our culture,” she told HuffPost UK. “These sites need to review their guidelines for the job ads they are accepting.” Caitlin Roper, from women’s right campaign group Collective Shout, said the ad is a reminder that “even in this day and age, the workplace is man’s domain, and women must be willing to play by men’s rules”. “The term ‘male banter’ seeks to downplay the sexist and demeaning treatment of women in the workplace as a bit of fun, harmless banter. It’s not the everyday sexism that’s regarded as a problem, but women’s opposition to it,” she told HuffPost UK. “The woman described in the advert is a ‘cool girl’, one who tolerates mistreatment, laughs at sexist jokes and won’t call male co-workers out for their sexist comments and routine objectification of women. Essentially, they want a woman who knows her place.” Some on Twitter were also keen to point out that no one should have to “deal” with so-called banter.

Emotional intelligent people do know how to "deal with male banter" - they squash it, call it out, and report it. — Rachelle Denton (@MissRachelle) January 24, 2018

Others have questioned some of the duties listed in the ad, such as what’s really implied by the requirement to give “very ad-hoc private support”.