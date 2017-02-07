John Bercow Defends Speech Banning Donald Trump From Parliament

John Bercow has defended his decision to ban Donald Trump from speaking in parliament after he received a barrage of criticism from Tory MPs. In an unprecedented intervention, the Commons Speaker yesterday said Trump’s “racism” and “sexism” was not welcome. Defending the move today, Bercow told the Commons he had acted “honestly and honourably” as well as entirely within his powers. The pre-emptive ban on Trump speaking in parliament was welcomed by opposition MPs including Jeremy Corbyn. But many Conservatives believe the Speaker overstepped his bounds and breached his duty to be politically neutral. Both the Commons and Lords Speakers have to agree to any speech in parliament’s Westminster Hall. Lord Fowler, the Lords Speaker, confirmed this afternoon Bercow had not consulted him before vetoing any speech by Trump and had since apologised. In a rebuke to Bercow, Lord Fowler told peers there was a probably a “better way” for such decisions to be made. “I will keep an open mind and consider any request from Mr Trump to address parliament if and when it is made,” he said. Lord Fowler said it was not his job to comment on Trump’s politics, but added: “I’ve spent last 30 years campaign against prejudice and discrimination, particularly for the rights of LGBT people and those with HIV/Aids.”

Carlos Barria / Reuters Donald Trump is welcomed as he speaks to commanders and coalition representatives during a visit to U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, U.S., February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Conservative communities secretary Sajid Javid this morning defended Theresa May’s decision to offer Trump a full state visit to London and said Bercow “does not speak for the government”. Tory MP Nadhim Zahawi told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the Speaker should “think about his position” and Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said Bercow should be “now thinking about his future”. Alec Shelbrooke said while some of Trump’s actions were “unacceptable”, Bercow’s position as Speaker was now “untenable”. “He is no longer able to independently chair and have support and respect across the House of Commons,” he told the BBC’s Daily Politics. Former Tory culture secretary John Whittingdale said Bercow’s actions were “damaging the national interest”. “He did a typical playing to the gallery for as much publicity as possible and in doing so caused deep embarrassment,” he told Sky News. Bercow’s critics have questioned why he has banned Trump, but permitted leaders such as Chinese president Xi Jinping to address parliament. Conservative MPs Gerald Howarth and Edward Leigh raised Tory irritation at the intervention directly with Bercow in the Commons this afternoon. However the Speaker told them: “I was honestly and honourably seeking to discharge my responsibilities to the House.” Bercow added: “The House has always understood that the chair has a role in these matters.” Theresa May’s official spokesman said “the Speaker is an issue for Parliament”.

PA/PA Wire Commons Speaker John Bercow has outlines his opposition to Donald Trump addressing both Houses of Parliament during his forthcoming state visit.