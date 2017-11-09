John Bercow Says It Was 'Predictable' That Westminster Sexual Harassment Scandal Would Lead To Deaths

John Bercow has said it was “predictable” that the sexual harassment scandal that has rocked British politics would lead to deaths, as he called for greater protection for the accused.

The Commons Speaker said MPs accused of wrongdoing should not be treated worse than the “way we behave in relation to terrorists” as “we believe in a fair trial”.

Bercow was speaking to students at Queen Mary University’s Mile End Institute in east London on Thursday evening.

Former Welsh Assembly member Carl Sargeant is understood to have taken his own life four days after being sacked from his role as communities and children secretary in the Welsh Government.

He was facing claims of “unwanted attention, inappropriate touching or groping” at the time of his death. And inquest into the death of the 49-year-old will open on Monday.

Asked about Sargeant’s death, Bercow said: “In terms of protection of the frailties of the accused, I think that’s incredibly important in light of what has happened in Wales, but it was predictable.

“Even if people are suspected of wrongdoing, they may well need, and should be given help, understanding and support.

“For example it may be, I am not referring to any particular case, it may be that someone who is suspected of committing, or has committed an offence, or even something that is not an offence or is widely regarded as abuse, such a person might have problems in his or her life and need support in tackling that, or living with it, or managing it. I think that is part of our responsibility.

Bercow added that if an MP was going to be “sacked or denied the Whip” after being accused of sexual harassment then “for god’s sake that member is entitled to know of what he or she is accused”

“That member is entitled to learn of the judgment that has been made about their suspension or dismissal first hand, not first through the media.”

MP Charlie Elphicke was suspended from the Conservative Party after “serious allegations” were made against against him, however he has claimed he does not know what they are.