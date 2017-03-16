John Legend has opened up about how he supported Chrissy Teigen when she had postnatal depression, and has offered advice on how other dads can help their partners too.

The 38-year-old, who has 11-month-old daughter Luna with Teigen, said he has been at his wife’s side at every step, as part of her recovery.

Teigen opened up about her mental health after giving birth in a moving open letter for Glamour magazine, writing: “Postpartum does not discriminate. I couldn’t control it.”

Speaking to PEOPLE, Legend said on Wednesday 15 March: “For me as a husband, it was my job to do the best I could to support her and understand what she was going through and do whatever I could do to help her.

“I feel like that’s the least I could do.”