The Labour party will abolish tuition fees “once and for all” if they are elected, shadow chancellor John McDonnell has announced.

Earlier today, shadow education secretary Angela Rayner refused to state outright whether Labour would pledge to scrap fees in its manifesto, telling Radio 4’s Today programme to “Watch this space”.

There has been much speculation in recent days whether the party would promise to end the university charges ahead of the General Election.

But McDonnell already announced the policy two weeks ago during a speech in Mansfield, a video acquired by PoliticsHome has revealed.

Speaking to voters in the Nottinghamshire town about education last month, the MP said: “It’s not a commodity to be bought and sold.

“So we want to introduce – just as the Atlee government with Nye Bevan introduced the National Health Service – we want to introduce a national education service.

“Free at the point of need throughout life,” he added. “And that means ending the cuts in the schools at primary and secondary level.