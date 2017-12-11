John McDonnell: London-Centric Decision-Making May Have Caused Brexit Vote

Too much London-based decision-making may have contributed towards the UK’s vote to leave the EU, according to John McDonnell.

The shadow chancellor said he would support moving some functions of the Bank of England to Birmingham after commissioning a report on the challenges and opportunities facing the country’s financial system.

Carried out by GFC Economics, the report reveals UK output from high-tech industries has fallen on average over the last ten years, with only one other EU member state having a worse performance, with investment in manufacturing, ICT and other sectors lagging £28bn behind investment in real estate companies.

Only London, the south east and eastern regions of the UK have benefited significantly from job growth around new, technology-focused industries, with the gap expected to widen if no action is taken.

Asked if he would also support moving Parliament out of the capital, McDonnell said Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had already demonstrated his commitment to increased flexibility on the location of government business.

“I think there is an argument to put forward for ensuring that certainly cabinet, and maybe sessions of Parliament, could be held elsewhere,” he said.