ENTERTAINMENT

Johnny Depp Addresses Donald Trump 'Assassination' Joke Controversy

"I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone."

24/06/2017 09:12
Daniel Welsh Entertainment Reporter

Johnny Depp has issued an apology after joking about assassinating US President Donald Trump during an appearance at Glastonbury festival.

The ‘Through The Looking Glass’ actor made the quip during a discussion about religion and politics, while introducing one of his films at Worthy Farm. 

Ki Price via Getty Images
Johnny Depp at Glastonbury

He said on Thursday (22 June): Can you bring Trump here? It is just a question. I’m not insinuating anything - by the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible. I like that you are all a part of it - when was the last time an actor assassinated a president?

“I want to qualify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it has been a while and maybe it is time.”

After facing a backlash from some critics, he’s since issued an apology, insisting he intended “no malice” with his remarks.

He told People magazine: I apologise for the bad joke I attempted last night in poor taste about President Trump.

“It did not come out as intended, and I intended no malice. I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone.”

NurPhoto via Getty Images
Donald Trump

His remarks come just weeks after American comedian Kathy Griffin stirred up a whole lot of controversy, when she posed for a photo-shoot with a replica of Trump’s bloodied head.

She issued an apology in the immediate aftermath, but still found herself dropped from a string of contracts following the furore, and later claimed that she was being singled out by Trump, accusing him of trying to “ruin her life”.

Johnny Depp Through The Years

More:

Donald Trump Glastonbury Uk Festivals Johnny Depp
Suggest a correction
Comments
Johnny Depp Addresses Donald Trump 'Assassination' Joke Controversy

CONVERSATIONS