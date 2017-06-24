Johnny Depp has issued an apology after joking about assassinating US President Donald Trump during an appearance at Glastonbury festival.
The ‘Through The Looking Glass’ actor made the quip during a discussion about religion and politics, while introducing one of his films at Worthy Farm.
He said on Thursday (22 June): “Can you bring Trump here? It is just a question. I’m not insinuating anything - by the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible. I like that you are all a part of it - when was the last time an actor assassinated a president?
“I want to qualify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it has been a while and maybe it is time.”
After facing a backlash from some critics, he’s since issued an apology, insisting he intended “no malice” with his remarks.
He told People magazine: “I apologise for the bad joke I attempted last night in poor taste about President Trump.
“It did not come out as intended, and I intended no malice. I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone.”
His remarks come just weeks after American comedian Kathy Griffin stirred up a whole lot of controversy, when she posed for a photo-shoot with a replica of Trump’s bloodied head.
She issued an apology in the immediate aftermath, but still found herself dropped from a string of contracts following the furore, and later claimed that she was being singled out by Trump, accusing him of trying to “ruin her life”.