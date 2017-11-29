Jonnie Peacock spent the past couple of months swapping his sprints for salsas in the latest series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

This meant his “downtime” from training as a sprinter was far from the usual relaxing at home, but involved five hours a day of dancing - six days a week.

The 24-year-old - who won gold for his 100m sprint at both the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics - made history as the first disabled contestant and was the 8th celebrity to be voted off the show this year.

“I love reading that my prosthetic has got households across the UK talking about disability,” Peacock wrote in a blog for HuffPost UK about the show.

“That is the reason I went on the show, I wanted to show everyone that there is ability in disability and that if you put your mind to it, and work hard, then anything is possible.”

Peacock is the latest athlete in our ‘Fit Fix’ series where we asked him about his highlights, training and motivation.