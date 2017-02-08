Jools Oliver has launched a limited edition baby bodysuit at Mothercare, to help fund much-needed research into baby loss.

The 42-year-old, whose ‘Little Bird Clothing’ collection is stocked at the store, revealed the £8 ‘My Rainbow Baby’ bodysuit on Tuesday 7 February.

A donation (£1) from each sale will go to Tommy’s, a charity funding research into pregnancy problems that lead to miscarriage, premature birth and stillbirth.

“I’m so proud to be launching this gorgeous Little Bird ‘My Rainbow Baby Bodysuit’,” Oliver said.

“Tragically one in four women loses a baby during pregnancy or birth and when that happens it changes the lives of so many families.”