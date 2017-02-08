Jools Oliver has launched a limited edition baby bodysuit at Mothercare, to help fund much-needed research into baby loss.
The 42-year-old, whose ‘Little Bird Clothing’ collection is stocked at the store, revealed the £8 ‘My Rainbow Baby’ bodysuit on Tuesday 7 February.
A donation (£1) from each sale will go to Tommy’s, a charity funding research into pregnancy problems that lead to miscarriage, premature birth and stillbirth.
“I’m so proud to be launching this gorgeous Little Bird ‘My Rainbow Baby Bodysuit’,” Oliver said.
“Tragically one in four women loses a baby during pregnancy or birth and when that happens it changes the lives of so many families.”
“Tommy’s funds much needed research into pregnancy problems and provides important pregnancy health information to parents,” Oliver continued.
“It’s a wonderful organisation and I am so happy we are able to work together.”
The short-sleeved suit has the signature ‘Little Bird’ piping on the neck, legs and sleeves, a bright rainbow print on the front and the slogan ‘My Rainbow Baby’.
The bodysuit will be launched in Mothercare stores on 16 February 2017 and will be available from newborn size to nine months.
“Rainbow baby” is a termused to refer to a baby born following a miscarriage or stillbirth. The idea is that a storm is followed by a beautiful rainbow, giving families hope that things will get better.
Oliver is mum to six-month-old River Rocket, Buddy, six, Petal, seven, Daisy 13, and Poppy, 14, with her husband Jamie Oliver.