A pregnant woman who was tired of waiting for labour to begin, asked a judge to issue her baby with an “eviction notice”.
Kaylee Bay, from Utah, US, experienced contractions on 16 October, two weeks ahead of her due date. She was hopeful her baby was on the way, but the contractions stopped and she returned to work on 17 October, feeling a little disappointed.
Bay works at a court, so she decided to use her legal knowledge to give her baby a little persuasion to get a wriggle on.
She asked a colleague, Judge Lynn Davis, to sign a “legal” notice addressed to the occupier of “Mummy Belly Lane, Womb, Utah”.
“You have committed a nuisance because: Mummy is uncomfortable and running out of room for you,” the notice reads.
“Too much heartburn and rib-kicking, and I’m sick of waddling. You are required to vacate the premises within three calendar days, counting weekend and holidays.”
Amazingly, Bay’s daughter, Gretsel Connie Hansen, paid heed of the “legal” notice and was born just 12 hours later.
The notice was shared on Facebook by American Fork Hospital, where Kaylee gave birth.
The hospital also shared how Judge Lynn Davis felt about the success of his eviction notice.
“He told Kaylee that in 31 years, this was the first time he’d ever been asked to sign an eviction notice for a foetus,” they wrote.
“It must have had some effect because just 12 hours later, Baby Gretsel was born.
″‘She didn’t want to be in contempt of court,’ joked Kaylee.”