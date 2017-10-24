A pregnant woman who was tired of waiting for labour to begin, asked a judge to issue her baby with an “eviction notice”.

Kaylee Bay, from Utah, US, experienced contractions on 16 October, two weeks ahead of her due date. She was hopeful her baby was on the way, but the contractions stopped and she returned to work on 17 October, feeling a little disappointed.

Bay works at a court, so she decided to use her legal knowledge to give her baby a little persuasion to get a wriggle on.

She asked a colleague, Judge Lynn Davis, to sign a “legal” notice addressed to the occupier of “Mummy Belly Lane, Womb, Utah”.

“You have committed a nuisance because: Mummy is uncomfortable and running out of room for you,” the notice reads.

“Too much heartburn and rib-kicking, and I’m sick of waddling. You are required to vacate the premises within three calendar days, counting weekend and holidays.”