Justine Greening: Tories Must Set Aside Negative Politics To Win Back Young Voters

Conservatives must ditch negative party politics if they want to win back young voters, according to education secretary Justine Greening.

The cabinet minister used her conference speech in Manchester to tell delegates she believed the Tories could win back swathes of the under-25 electorate from Labour.

She said while many young people had voted for Jeremy Corbyn and his anti-austerity message in the general election, policies like freezing student fees and increasing the number of degree apprenticeships could offer “a positive message”.

“If we are going to win the trust and support of young people more generally, we need to understand two things,” she said.

“First of all, for lots of them, negative party politics is a turn-off.

“Yes of course we should hold Labour to account for its empty promises – like Labour’s empty promise to young people on student debt – and they’re actually raising tuition fees in Wales – but that’s not enough.