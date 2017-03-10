You’d think Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard would have learned a thing or two from fellow ITV presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about turning up for work worse for wear after a night on the sauce, but it appears not.

Kate and Ben weren’t looking quite as bright-eyed and bushy-tailed as usual on Friday’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ after making the most of the free bar at Kate’s book launch on Thursday evening.

But despite it being a school night, and reportedly only getting two hours sleep, the pair still managed to get up at the crack of dawn to host the show following the launch of ‘The Joy Of Big Knickers’ in central London.