You’d think Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard would have learned a thing or two from fellow ITV presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about turning up for work worse for wear after a night on the sauce, but it appears not.
Kate and Ben weren’t looking quite as bright-eyed and bushy-tailed as usual on Friday’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ after making the most of the free bar at Kate’s book launch on Thursday evening.
But despite it being a school night, and reportedly only getting two hours sleep, the pair still managed to get up at the crack of dawn to host the show following the launch of ‘The Joy Of Big Knickers’ in central London.
Ben told viewers: “We are all a little bit blurry eyed here on the desk this morning. So bear with us. Lots of coffee flowing.”
Kate laughed: “We had quite a night last night didn’t we? I had a little bit of a bash.’I will tell you about Ben Shephard’s ‘responsible’ drinking later.”
“I’m surprised you can remember from last night,” Ben teased his co-host.
Before hitting the ‘GMB’ sofa, Ben took to Twitter to share a selfie of him, Kate and co-host Charlotte Hawkins, joking, “Morning - it’s Friday, me @CharlotteHawkns + @kategarraway bit dusty after Kate’s #BigKnickers launch.”
In Kate’s book, she reveals that she embarked on a two-week sex marathon challenge with husband Derek - by having sex once a day for two weeks - in a bid to spice up her marriage.
She explained: “I was intrigued. When you’ve been with someone for a very long time, even though you still love them and fancy them, you may not be making space for the act of love.
However, despite “enjoying” herself, disaster struck on day eight of the challenge when Derek took a tumble and ended up in a wheelchair.
Kate recalled: “He emerged from A&E with his leg in plaster, a wheelchair and instructions ‘not to put any pressure on the foot at all, possibly for as long as three months’ – never mind swinging from the chandeliers.”