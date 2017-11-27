Labour Brexiteer Kate Hoey 'Channels Donald Trump' During 'Bonkers' Radio 4 Interview

Labour’s Kate Hoey has been accused of a “classic example of leavers’ ostrich approach” to Brexit during a heated interview on the Today programme alongside Irish Senator Neale Richmond. The pair were discussing the possibility of a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and it’s northern neighbour in the event of no deal, a scenario that many fear could ignite sectarian divisions in the region. Hoey, a vocal Brexiteer, insisted the Irish Government would pay for any “physical border” and needed to be more “positive” in negotiations, leading many to suggest she sounded not unlike Donald Trump talking about Mexico.

Just turned on twitter and it appears Kate Hoey is so stupid they've had to call a royal wedding to distract us all. — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) November 27, 2017

She said: “There are ways of doing this but Neale talks about certainty - why don’t the Irish Government actually become more positive about this and start looking at solutions with their closest neighbour and closest partner? “After all, we are a friend of the Republic of Ireland, the relations have never been as good. Yet on this issue it seems they’re more concerned to keep the rest of EU satisfied than actually look at concrete, positive proposals.”

Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images Hoey alongside Nigel Farage at the final 'We Want Our Country Back' rally before the EU referendum last year.

Today show presenter Justin Webb suggested that perhaps as it was the UK that had decided to leave the EU then the UK bore responsibility for coming up with solutions. Hoey replied: “We’re not the ones who will be putting up the physical border. If this ends up with a no-deal we won’t be putting up the border they’ll have to pay for it because it doesn’t need to happen.”

When Kate Hoey on @BBCr4today talks about the Irish having to pay for putting up the border between N and S Ireland if there is to be one, she sounds to me dangerously like Mr Trump and Mexico. — mary beard (@wmarybeard) November 27, 2017

Kate Hoey channels Donald Trump by saying Ireland will have to pay for any border posts once Britain leaves the EU #r4today — Kevin Schofield (@PolhomeEditor) November 27, 2017

At this point an audibly incensed Neale interjected an accused the British Government of “continually [changing] its position”, to which Hoey shouted: “We are the ones who produced a paper!” Neale responded: “There was no detail in the paper and there was no detail in the speech in Florence. We want detail, we want certainty. “This impacts us - we haven’t made the decision for the UK to leave the EU, you are making the decision that affects us far more than anyone else on the Continent.” Hoey ended the debate with the assertion that once Brexit is shown to be “very successful” that she “wouldn’t be a bit surprised if... [Ireland started] looking at leaving [the EU] as well”.

#r4today Kate Hoey giving classic example of leavers' ostrich approach to #brexit: there's no problem and if it there is, it's everybody else's fault except the UK. No recognition of the disaster she and her chums have created. — David Grace (@DisgruntledRad) November 27, 2017

Jaysus. Kate Hoey’s position on #r4today is staggering. You won Kate, get over it. It’s not everyone else’s job to sort out the mess you’ve created. You wanted to Leave, you come up with solutions. You’re blaming the Irish government for your complete lack of planning #Brexit — Rod Kelly (@rodkelly50) November 27, 2017

Kate Hoey is absolutely bonkers. Why are you giving her airtime #r4today?!!! — Damon Evans (@damocrat) November 27, 2017