Kate Moss’ daughter, Lila Grace Moss Hack, has landed her first modelling campaign for The Braid Bar.
The 14-year-old - who models alongside Stella Jones, daughter of The Clash musician Mick Jones - showcases the brands colourful hair braids, which have been named after her.
The Selfridges-based bar shared a snap on Instagram on Wednesday 3 May, saying:
“Sneak peak from our new summer menu. The Lila and the Stella coming soon, modelled by our own #braidbaes.”
Moss, who landed her big break in the fashion industry aged 16, has previously spoken of the exploitation she felt from being too young to model.
“I see a 16-year-old now, and to ask her to take her clothes off would feel really weird,” the supermodel said in an interview with Vanity Fair in October 2013.
“But they were like, If you don’t do it, then we’re not going to book you again.
“So I’d lock myself in the toilet and cry and then come out and do it. I never felt very comfortable about it.”
We’re certain Moss will keep a tight rein on her daughter’s modelling career.