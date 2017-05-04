Kate Moss’ daughter, Lila Grace Moss Hack, has landed her first modelling campaign for The Braid Bar.

The 14-year-old - who models alongside Stella Jones, daughter of The Clash musician Mick Jones - showcases the brands colourful hair braids, which have been named after her.

The Selfridges-based bar shared a snap on Instagram on Wednesday 3 May, saying:

“Sneak peak from our new summer menu. The Lila and the Stella coming soon, modelled by our own #braidbaes.”