These include Parliament being given final approval of the exit agreement, the Press Association reported .

The shadow Brexit secretary demanded six changes to the “paused” repeal bill, formally known as the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill, which is supposed to transfer EU legislation into British law.

Labour could join forces with Tory rebels to try to force Theresa May to give MPs a veto on the final Brexit deal, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

Sir Keir said the Government has unexpectedly withheld the legislation from the House of Commons for two weeks running because it fears defeat on at least 13 amendments at the hands of Tory rebels.

Writing in the Sunday Times, he said it was “clear” that ministers cannot proceed with the Bill as it stands and threatened to “work with all sides” to get his changes made – unless ministers adopt them and end the “paralysis”.

The Conservative Party’s disastrous general election has left May in charge of a minority Government relying on votes from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to get its business through the Commons.

This means a relatively small revolt by Tory MPs could derail the Bill, although ministers will hope that Brexit-backing Labour MPs will help them get it passed.

Sir Keir’s six demands