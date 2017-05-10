It’s rare that you can watch a political interview with the sound off and still get the gist of what’s being said but Anderson Cooper’s facial contortions whilst interviewing Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday spoke volumes. Just check this out...

What could possibly prompt such a reaction? Thirteen minutes listening to the Counselor to the US President trying to defend his stunning decision to fire FBI Director, James Comey. If you can bear it, you can watch the interview in its entirety here, or skip to a jolly little synopsis of the highlights below.