It’s rare that you can watch a political interview with the sound off and still get the gist of what’s being said but Anderson Cooper’s facial contortions whilst interviewing Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday spoke volumes.
Just check this out...
What could possibly prompt such a reaction? Thirteen minutes listening to the Counselor to the US President trying to defend his stunning decision to fire FBI Director, James Comey.
If you can bear it, you can watch the interview in its entirety here, or skip to a jolly little synopsis of the highlights below.
Trump defended his firing of FBI Director James Comey, asserting in a flurry of tweets Wednesday that Republicans and Democrats “will be thanking me.”
Trump did not mention any effect the firing might have on the probe into contacts between his 2016 campaign and Russia, reports the Associated Press.
Instead, Trump tweeted that he’ll name a replacement “who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI”.
Nevertheless, Tuesday’s abrupt firing throws into question the future of the investigation into the Trump campaign’s possible connections to Russia and immediately raised suspicions of an underhanded effort to stymie a probe that has shadowed the administration from the outset. Trump has ridiculed the investigations as “a hoax” and denied any campaign involvement with the Russians.
Democrats likened Comey’s ouster to President Richard Nixon’s “Saturday Night Massacre” and renewed calls for the appointment of a special prosecutor, and some Republicans also questioned the move.