A photograph showing President Donald Trump’s advisor Kellyanne Conway kneeling on the Oval Office sofa is being shared by critics who argue the casualness of her posture is disrespectful.
The picture, taken during a visit to the White House by leaders of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), shows Conway curled up using a phone during the important moment.
The meeting came after hostility from many black students towards Trump and his administration. Trump has said he wants to provide HBCUs with a “much needed boost”.
But Conway’s behaviour in the Oval during the photocall has been labelled “indecorousness” - or simply not in good taste.
[LIKE: TrumpWatch - our Facebook page dedicated to keeping an eye on Trump]
While others point toward its wider connotations.
The photo sparked a whole load of memes.
Yet more pictures from the Oval reveal the moments before and after the viral photograph.
They appear to show Conway directing media in the Oval, and then sitting to one side to capture a photograph on her phone.
They also confirm one thing many people wondered about - that she was wearing shoes.
An older 360 panoramic photo, below, shows what the Oval Office looks like during an official photo op.
Crowds of photographers line up to take their shot - perhaps explaining why Conway was keen to remain tucked away on the sofa.
President Trump tweeted an official photograph from the visit which did not include Conway.