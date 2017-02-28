A photograph showing President Donald Trump’s advisor Kellyanne Conway kneeling on the Oval Office sofa is being shared by critics who argue the casualness of her posture is disrespectful.

The picture, taken during a visit to the White House by leaders of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), shows Conway curled up using a phone during the important moment.

The meeting came after hostility from many black students towards Trump and his administration. Trump has said he wants to provide HBCUs with a “much needed boost”.

But Conway’s behaviour in the Oval during the photocall has been labelled “indecorousness” - or simply not in good taste.

